Stritt, Virginia
1928 - 2020
Virginia Ruth Stritt, age 91, May 15, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens. Preceded in death by husband of 53 years, Bernard Stritt, sisters Dorothy Daugherty, Evelyn Swingle, brothers Ray Woerner, Roger Woerner, Joseph Woerner, Ralph Woerner, son-in-law Steve Nolan. Survived by daughters, Judy Nolan, Diane (Robert) Marlowe; son John (Lori) Stritt; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Herbert (Ann) Woerner; many nieces and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown order services will be private. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
1928 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.