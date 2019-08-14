Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Sturgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sturgill


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sturgill Obituary
Sturgill, Virginia
1931 - 2019
Virginia (Stewart) Sturgill, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. She was an avid bowler, card and BINGO enthusiast. Preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, and son Douglas, granddaughters Jenny and Lindsey Maccabee. Survived by children, Sharon Maccabee, Donald (Gail) Stewart, Daryl (Anne) Stewart, Ernest "Joe" Sturgill, and Darren "Tracy" (Tracy) Sturgill; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Jefferson Twp. Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now