Sturgill, Virginia
1931 - 2019
Virginia (Stewart) Sturgill, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. She was an avid bowler, card and BINGO enthusiast. Preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, and son Douglas, granddaughters Jenny and Lindsey Maccabee. Survived by children, Sharon Maccabee, Donald (Gail) Stewart, Daryl (Anne) Stewart, Ernest "Joe" Sturgill, and Darren "Tracy" (Tracy) Sturgill; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Jefferson Twp. Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019