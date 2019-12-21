The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John Episcopal Church
700 High St
Worthington, OH
View Map
Virginia nee Kohler Trapp (Ginnie) passed away on December 18, 2019 at Wesley Glen. She was born on July 12, 1923 in Plainfield, New Jersey to the late Hugh and Mary (Lamour) Kohler. Virginia served in the US Army during WWII in the Nurse Corps serving in CBI, Calcutta, India. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard R. Trapp. She is survived by her daughter Lorraine Trapp of Great Neck, NY and her sister-in-law Ann Borden (Trapp) of Dublin, Ohio, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St Worthington. A Memorial service will be held at St. John Episcopal Church, 700 High St in Worthington at 1:00pm Wednesday January 15, 2020 with inurnment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Rev. Stephen Applegate officiating. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the St John Episcopal Church All Saints Fund in Virginia's memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
