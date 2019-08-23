|
Koehler, Virginia "Jinny" W.
1926 - 2019
Virginia "Jinny" W. Koehler born February 27, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio, passed away August 22, 2019. She had been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City since 1945 and was formerly a member of St. Matthews Church in Columbus. Jinny was a beautiful and gracious woman who deeply loved her family, her friends, and her church. She enjoyed entertaining, playing cards, reading. She loved caring for others, and she never met a stranger. Virginia is preceded in death by Jed, her husband of 67 years, her parents John and Mae Woda, and brother Johnny Woda. She is survived by daughter, Jill (Jeff) Williams of Mt. Vernon. Ohio; and son, Jack (Sharon) Koehler of Grove City; grandchildren, Zach (Courtney) Koehler, Alex (Holly) Koehler, Ben Williams and Laura Williams were blessed to call her grandma. Some of her happiest moments in later years were made visiting her three great grandsons, Elliot Koehler and Draven and Rowan Williams. Virginia is also survived by her sister-in-law, Linda Rose; nieces, Linnette (Nick) Capparuccini, Abby (Randy) Thomas, Jennifer Woda; and dear cousins, Polly Farnsworth and Carol Shelton. Jinny's family would like to thank the staff at Story Point of Grove City and the hospice team from Capital City Hospice for the loving care and comfort given to her and the family. As per her wishes a private graveside service will be held August 31, 2019 at Grove City Cemetery with Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, OH or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 in her memory. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019