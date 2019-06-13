|
|
Westerman, Virginia
Virginia C. Westerman, age 87, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Laurels of Norworth, Worthington, Ohio. Virginia was born on September 4, 1931 in Flatwoods, Kentucky to Carmen and Rose Ellen (Caudill) Church, both of whom are deceased. She was married to Harold E. Westerman for 65 years, and he passed away on April 1, 2016. She is survived by a daughter, Darla D. Lazare; and a son, Steven D. (Rainy) Westerman; along with 2 grandchildren, Chapin Silva, and Anne Brensley Westerman. Virginia is also survived by a brother, Don (Myra) Church of Fredericktown, Ohio; and Lavern Ingles of Cambridge, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 2 sisters Edith Childress, and Wilma Ingles. Virginia was a 1949 graduate of Richwood High School. For hobbies, she enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes and reading cookbooks, gardening, and had a passion for photography. Funeral services for Virginia C. Westerman will be held at 2pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow services at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitations will be held on Tuesday from 12-2pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019