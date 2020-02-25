Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Whittemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Whittemore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Whittemore Obituary
Whittemore, Virginia
Virginia H. Whittemore, age 97, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Brookdale at Pinnacle. Past president of St. Mary Groveport Altar Rosary Society and member of the Forever Young Club. Preceded in death by husband William and daughter Kathleen "Kathi" Lambert. Survived by children, Kevin (Vicky) Whittemore, Mary (Steve) Schwartz, Michael Whittemore, Joseph (Rena) Whittemore; son-in-law, John Lambert; grandchildren, Michael (Barbie) Curtis, Marianne (Jay) Rivinius, Kristi (Duane) Moore, Brian Lambert, Jennifer Whittemore, Stephanie Lambert, Lisa Lambert, Shawn (Amber) Lambert, Brian Tufts, Savannah Eiginger, Alan Eiginger; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am Saturday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -