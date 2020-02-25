|
|
Whittemore, Virginia
Virginia H. Whittemore, age 97, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Brookdale at Pinnacle. Past president of St. Mary Groveport Altar Rosary Society and member of the Forever Young Club. Preceded in death by husband William and daughter Kathleen "Kathi" Lambert. Survived by children, Kevin (Vicky) Whittemore, Mary (Steve) Schwartz, Michael Whittemore, Joseph (Rena) Whittemore; son-in-law, John Lambert; grandchildren, Michael (Barbie) Curtis, Marianne (Jay) Rivinius, Kristi (Duane) Moore, Brian Lambert, Jennifer Whittemore, Stephanie Lambert, Lisa Lambert, Shawn (Amber) Lambert, Brian Tufts, Savannah Eiginger, Alan Eiginger; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am Saturday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020