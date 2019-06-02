|
Williams, Virginia "Ginny"
1934 - 2019
Virginia "Ginny" Williams, 84, of Grove City, passed away June 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Stella Rieser; brothers, Theodore (Margie), Jack, and Frederick; sisters, Carol Evans and Marguerite Reynard. Ginny is survived by husband of 67 years, Dana Williams; sons, Ed (Cheri), Ken (Debbie), Tom (Laura), and Gary Williams; daughter, Karen Hahn; brother, Don (Phyllis) Rieser; sisters-in-law, Carol and Gloria Rieser; grandchildren, Brad, Danielle, David, Kristin, Christopher, Ryan, Jason, Brandon, Mark, Molly, Kelly, Jeremy, Madison; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Zorro. Ginny enjoyed gardening, knitting, doing puzzles, and reading. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Gathering Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Arrangements are still pending for the Graveside Service at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com for up to date information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice in her name.
