|
|
Williams, Virginia
1929 - 2019
Virginia (Lemmon) Williams, age 89, of Westerville, passed away June 8, 2019 at home. She was an active member of Church of the Messiah, White Shrine, DAR and Eastern Star. Survived by children, Mary (Joe) Miller, Thomas Williams and Linda Carter; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Williams, parents, Frank and Sarah Lemmon and brother, Frank Baylis Lemmon. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. followed by a service at 8 p.m.. Graveside service and burial will be held Thursday 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Steubenville, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastern Star.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019