|
|
Wilson, Virginia
1927 - 2019
Virginia Doris (Bennett) Wilson, age 91, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on June 14, 2019, after a recent illness. Virginia was born in Smithboro, NY on June 25, 1927 to Tillie Jane and William Henry Bennett. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three siblings Leona, Theodore and Josephine and two of her 11 grandchildren Tina Marie and Larry Wayne. Virginia was blessed with and survived by her four children, Karen (Jim) Holland, Judy (Richard) Mutzman, LuAnn Wilson and Steven Wilson; nine grandchildren, Danielle (Rob), Jennifer (Jeremy), Shawn (Crystal), Amy, Stephanie, James (Jessica), Whitney, Dylan and Zach. She also has 12 great grandchildren, with three more on the way. Virginia was fortunate to have many close friends and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was a long-time resident of Hilliard, where she lived since 1956. Throughout her life she enjoyed volunteering for many organizations including, the Hilliard Avery Elementary PTO, being a Girl Scout Leader and working the polls in the Hilliard precincts. Her hobbies included bowling, playing dominoes with many of her Hilliard friends and watching sports, especially Nascar Racing, Ohio State Basketball/Football and "her" Atlanta Braves. During her lifetime she worked for a New York shoe factory, Hilliard City Schools, Scioto Crest Nursing Home and the Hilliard Senior Center from which she retired in 2010, but continued as a volunteer for many years after retirement. Family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Immediately following will be a Graveside service at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Hilliard. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the Kobacker House or a in Virginia's memory. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019