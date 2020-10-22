1/1
Virginia Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson, Virginia
1933 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" Wilson, age 87, of Grove City, Ohio, died on October 19, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio to parents Nancy and Joseph Laehu on May 11, 1933. Preceded in death by parents and brothers Joseph and John Laehu, and daughter Jeaneane A. Burns. Survived by loving spouse of 68 years, Jerry; grandson, Christopher Burns (Lara); great granddaughters, Emia and Zyah (California); daughter, Teresa L. (Jerry Trapasso) and grandson, Dominic; son, Steven (Lila Gingerich); granddaughters, Whitney (Travis), Corron, Sarah and Taylor (Todd) King; daughter, Mallory (Jordan Rochelle); grandchildren, Jameson, Sadie and Memphis. Ginny was a 1951 January class graduate of Columbus East High School. She was primarily a very caring mother of four over an expanded number of years and housewife and willingly followed her husband Jerry wherever his duties carried him. She left any outside career to others but once settle in Grove City, she became dedicated to Meals on Wheels and Grove City Food Pantry as long as she could. Shaw-Davis is honored to care for Ginny and her family. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 25 from 2-5pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 34 W 2nd Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201, where memorial service will begin at 4pm. See complete obituary and memorial notice at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, www.shaw-davis.com . In lieu of flowers or contributions, please make donations to Grove City Food Pantry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved