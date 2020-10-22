Virginia Wilson

Wilson, Virginia
1933 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" Wilson, age 87, of Grove City, Ohio, died on October 19, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio to parents Nancy and Joseph Laehu on May 11, 1933. Preceded in death by parents and brothers Joseph and John Laehu, and daughter Jeaneane A. Burns. Survived by loving spouse of 68 years, Jerry; grandson, Christopher Burns (Lara); great granddaughters, Emia and Zyah (California); daughter, Teresa L. (Jerry Trapasso) and grandson, Dominic; son, Steven (Lila Gingerich); granddaughters, Whitney (Travis), Corron, Sarah and Taylor (Todd) King; daughter, Mallory (Jordan Rochelle); grandchildren, Jameson, Sadie and Memphis. Ginny was a 1951 January class graduate of Columbus East High School. She was primarily a very caring mother of four over an expanded number of years and housewife and willingly followed her husband Jerry wherever his duties carried him. She left any outside career to others but once settle in Grove City, she became dedicated to Meals on Wheels and Grove City Food Pantry as long as she could. Shaw-Davis is honored to care for Ginny and her family. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 25 from 2-5pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 34 W 2nd Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201, where memorial service will begin at 4pm. See complete obituary and memorial notice at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, www.shaw-davis.com
. In lieu of flowers or contributions, please make donations to Grove City Food Pantry.