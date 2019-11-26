The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3220 Columbus St
Grove City, OH
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3220 Columbus St
Grove City, OH
View Map
1932 - 2019
Virginia "Jenny" Mae Workman, was reunited with her spouse of 70 years, Donald F. Workman, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, with her family at her side. Virginia was born in Coal Grove, Ohio on April 3, 1932 to the late John and Ethel Pemberton. She went to West High School and married her soulmate on April 26, 1949. They enjoyed bowling, fishing and also were members of the Cowboy's and Night Howlers of the NCHA. After her husband served in WWII, they both became active members of the American Legion Post 201. Virginia was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Grove City. She always enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time outdoors in her garden and making crafts for her loved one's. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Donald. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Lee) Kimmins and Jenny Lee Hunter; grandchildren, Jamie Kimmins, Nikki Kimmins, Angel Hunter and Crystal (David) Chenault; also 6 great grandchildren. The family is so grateful for the loving and compassionate care given to our mom in her final days under the care of Capital City Hospice. The family will receive friends from 4-8pm Friday, November 29 at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St. and 9-10am Saturday, November 30 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St, Grove City 43123, funeral service at 10am. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
