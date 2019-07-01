|
Goodwin, Virginia Wyeene
1927 - 2019
Virginia "EE" Wyeene Goodwin, a long-time resident of Columbus, Ohio, passed away in her home on June 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Wyeene was born on July 24, 1927 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Carl A. Nepps and Virginia McKinley. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Goodwin. She is survived by her great-nephew, Kyle J. Gibney (Crystal), Westerville, Ohio; great-great nieces, Lily A. Gibney and Arya M. Gibney; sisters, Sue Gorman, Patchogue, New York; Polly Carney, Purcellville, Virginia; niece, Stephanie Crim-Gibney (Kent), Westerville, Ohio; nephew, Gary Crim (Jenni), Escondido, California; great nephew, Geoff Crim (Sandra), Roseville, California; great niece, Arden M. Gibney, Columbus, Ohio. Wyeene will be remembered as a compassionate, loving and gentle spirit, who made everyone feel welcome with a smile. She loved fiercely and encouraged others to pursue their passion in life. We love and miss EE so much. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019