Fortunato, Vito A.

1929 - 2019

Vito grew up in Brooklyn, New York, where he met and married his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Rose, and started his family. He was a hard-working, devoted family man, loving friend, and wonderful care-giver to Rose during her illness. He is preceded in death by his wife Rose, son Paul, parents Thomas and Rose Fortunato, brothers Nicholas (Grace) and Anthony Fortunato, sister Angela Fortunato. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Thomas) Duckworth; grand-dogs, Leland and Faith; sister, Joan (John) Dieckmann; sister-in-law, Evangeline Fortunato; many loving extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone wishing to memorialize Vito do so by donating to Columbus Humane in his memory. Vito's family views this as a beautiful, joyous time in his spiritual journey, and will not be wearing solemn attire to his services. Please wear colors that reflect your own views of the occasion. His family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road in Columbus. Father Mark Summers, Celebrant. Private family interment at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019