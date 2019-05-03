The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Fortunato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito A. Fortunato

Obituary Condolences

Vito A. Fortunato Obituary
Fortunato, Vito A.
1929 - 2019
Vito grew up in Brooklyn, New York, where he met and married his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Rose, and started his family. He was a hard-working, devoted family man, loving friend, and wonderful care-giver to Rose during her illness. He is preceded in death by his wife Rose, son Paul, parents Thomas and Rose Fortunato, brothers Nicholas (Grace) and Anthony Fortunato, sister Angela Fortunato. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Thomas) Duckworth; grand-dogs, Leland and Faith; sister, Joan (John) Dieckmann; sister-in-law, Evangeline Fortunato; many loving extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone wishing to memorialize Vito do so by donating to Columbus Humane in his memory. Vito's family views this as a beautiful, joyous time in his spiritual journey, and will not be wearing solemn attire to his services. Please wear colors that reflect your own views of the occasion. His family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road in Columbus. Father Mark Summers, Celebrant. Private family interment at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now