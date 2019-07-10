Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery)
6440 S. High St.
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Testaguzza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito Testaguzza


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vito Testaguzza Obituary
Testaguzza, Vito
1927 - 2019
Vito Testaguzza, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Retired from Kinnear and veteran of the U. S. Navy. Preceded in death by his parents Augusto and Caterina (Signoracci) Testaguzza, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sam and Karen Maienza. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Costanza (Maienza) Testaguzza; brother-in-law, Mike (Maria) Maienza; sisters-in-law, Sue Mercuri and Mary (Bill) Canard; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, from 2-5 p.m. Family and friends are asked to gather for his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, where entombment will follow the Mass. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now