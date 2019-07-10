|
|
Testaguzza, Vito
1927 - 2019
Vito Testaguzza, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Retired from Kinnear and veteran of the U. S. Navy. Preceded in death by his parents Augusto and Caterina (Signoracci) Testaguzza, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sam and Karen Maienza. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Costanza (Maienza) Testaguzza; brother-in-law, Mike (Maria) Maienza; sisters-in-law, Sue Mercuri and Mary (Bill) Canard; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, from 2-5 p.m. Family and friends are asked to gather for his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, where entombment will follow the Mass. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019