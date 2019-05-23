|
|
Dean, Vivian "Evelyn"
1924 - 2019
Vivian "Evelyn" Dean, age 94, of Lithopolis, died May 21, 2019 at her home. She was born September 6, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Leslie and Elizabeth Quickel. Evelyn was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was a secretary for Wagnall's Memorial Library in Lithopolis for more than 20 years. Preceded in death by her husband Glen and her brother Roland Quickel. Evelyn is survived by her son, Kenneth Michael (Kathleen) Dean; her daughter, Nancy Elaine (Alan) Fisher; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; niece, Christine (James) Scheiderer and many dear friends. A graveside service will take place 1 p.m. Thursday at Lithopolis Cemetery, 4365 Cedar Hill Rd NW, Lithopolis, OH 43136 with Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055 or the Wagnall's Memorial Library, 150 E Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136 in Evelyn's memory. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019