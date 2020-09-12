1/
Vivian June Atkins, 90, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1930 to Guy and Nellie (Carrington) Spriggs. Vivian was an Elder of Christian Life Fellowship. She enjoyed leading Bible study groups for a number of years. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Brenda (Stan) Burns, Barbara (Jim) Harbarger, Teresa Tutorow, grandchildren Natalie (Chris) Hicks, Nate (Andrea) Archibald, Larry Wall, great-grandchildren Hannah, Andrew, Kaila, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Drew, Holden, Lauren, Vivian, Jillian, cousin Wanda Brown along with many other family and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Atkins and sister Betty Cyrus. There will be a private graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Life Fellowship Church 830 Morrison Rd. Gahanna, OH 43230. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
