Kocher, Vivian
1937 - 2019
Mrs. Vivian R. (Roy) Kocher, age 82, of Brookfield, died Monday November 11, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Bill Kocher. Mrs. Kocher was born September 21, 1937 in North Tarrytown, New York daughter of the late Leo and Aurora Roy. She was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, an avid reader, fantastic cook, enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, making friends and brought sunshine to all around her with her smile. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. In addition to her husband Bill, Mrs. Kocher is survived by her sons, Gary J. Kocher of Mercer Island, WA and William Mark Kocher and his wife, Kelley of Denver, CO; her sisters, Doris McGurk of Petersborough, VT and Carol Cerbone of Brookfield; her brother, Robert Roy of LaPort, PA; her grandchildren, Kevin R. Kocher, Katie R. Kocher, Kaitlin R. Kocher and Maggie A. Kocher; her "adopted son", Stuart Harris and his wife, Alison and their sons, Nicholas and Jacob Harris of Columbus, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Burial will be in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Mrs. Kocher's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. Contributions in Vivian's memory may be made to St. Aloysius Church in Livingston Manor, New York, St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Brookfield, CT or the . To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019