Dagon, Vivian M.
1932 - 2020
Vivian M. Dagon, 88, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Brookdale of Marysville. Born March 2, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Foster and Marie (Lorher) Geedey. Vivian retired from Ranco after 33 years of service where she worked as an accounting clerk. She was devoted to her great grandchildren who were the light of her life. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Marvin E. Dagon in 2016, son-in-law Scott Hevelin in 2011, siblings Robert, Paul, Jim and Sonny Geedey and Margaret Van Blarcume, great grandsons Derrick White and Fisher Rister. She is survived by her children, Bobbi Hevelin, James (Deborah) Kramer, Danny (Penny) Kramer, Brett (Tammy Gingerich) Kramer, Tina (Bill) Hundley; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, OH 43064. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
