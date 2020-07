Tackett, Vivian1946 - 2020Vivian Joyce Tackett, age 74, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16 from 4-7pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, where the funeral service will be Friday at 11am. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester. For complete obituary and to share with the family go to www.orwoodyard.com