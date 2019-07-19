Patterson, W. James

1934 - 2019

William James (Jim) Patterson died peacefully and surrounded by family on July 17, 2019 after a short illness. Jim was 84 years old. Jim was born in Columbus, OH on August 26, 1934 to Merle Banning Patterson and Margaret Ethel Patterson. Jim was a graduate of Linden McKinley High School and The Ohio State University. While a student at OSU, Jim met the love of his life, Linda Sue Bower. They married on May 24, 1958. Upon graduating from OSU, Jim enlisted in the Army, where he entered officer training. Jim served from 1957 until 1959, and remained a proud veteran his entire life. After leaving the military, Jim went to work for Ohio Bell and Multicon before starting his own business, Patterson Merkle & Associates, Inc. Together with his partner, Bill Merkle, Jim built a successful property management, construction, and real estate investment company. Jim's many hobbies included hunter jumper horseback riding, sculling, and woodworking. He loved to travel, and he and Linda spent many winters on Maui. After years of vacationing there, Jim and Linda bought a house in Topinabee, Michigan in 1978, and family time at the lake became a tradition. Jim was compassionate and generous to everyone he met, and genuinely connected with all people regardless of social status, ethnicity, or background. More than anything else, Jim was a family man. He was the consummate husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and in-law. He was admired, respected, and loved by his extended family and will be sorely missed. Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Sue (Bower) Patterson; his children Jeffrey (Patricia) Patterson, Cheryl (David) Cooper, and Steven (Nancy) Patterson; grandchildren, Katherine (Craig) Lenders, Sarah Patterson, Robert Patterson, Grace (Erik) Olson, Clay (Maia) Cooper, William Patterson, and Wade Patterson; and great granddaughter Annika Olson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and others. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Merle and Ethel, and his sister, Mary Nell (Dean) Anderson. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH, on Wednesday, July 24th. A memorial service will be held from 4:00 to 4:45 pm, and visitation will continue until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested contributions to the American Red Cross or the Mullett Lake Area Preservation Society (www.mullettlakemaps.org). To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 20 to July 22, 2019