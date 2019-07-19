The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Visitation
Following Services
W. James Patterson


1934 - 2019
W. James Patterson Obituary
Patterson, W. James
1934 - 2019
William James (Jim) Patterson died peacefully and surrounded by family on July 17, 2019 after a short illness. Jim was 84 years old. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH, on Wednesday, July 24th. A memorial service will be held from 4:00 to 4:45 pm, and visitation will continue until 7:00 pm. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019
