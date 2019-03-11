Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Hunter, W. Keith
1943 - 2019
Warren Keith Hunter, 75, passed away March 6, 2019 in North Port, FL. Keith was born March 26, 1943 in Huntington, WV to the late Earl and Hazel Hunter. He was preceded in death by his wife Opal, brother Jack (Nina) Hunter, step-daughter Thresa (Reggie) Adams and beloved companion "Bear". He attended Ceredo-Kenova High School where he was the drum major and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Ashland Chemical in Dublin, OH. Keith loved delicious food, a good joke, old cars, his friends, his family and his dog "Bear". Keith is survived by his daughter, Debra Liane (CJ) Johnson and granddaughter, Britney (Tim) Heffelfinger; grandchildren, Byron, Liane, Cari, Paisley, Branson, Matthew, and Jared; great-grandchildren, Logan, Makenna, and Nolan; sister, Carolyn (Paul) Williams; nieces, Lisa (David) Chandek-Stark, Pam (Eric) Esselstrom; nephews, Timothy (Maite) Stark and Dennis Smith. Friends may call from 6-8 PM on Wednesday (3/13) at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City, OH, where the funeral will be held 11AM Thursday (3/14). Flowers are welcome as are contributions to the C-K Alumni Band, PO Box 510, Kenova, WV 25530. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
