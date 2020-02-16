|
Losey, W. Marvin
1928 - 2020
W. Marvin Losey, age 91, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1928 in Richwood, Ohio to the late Marvin and Lura (Sidle) Losey. Marvin was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Virginia. Marvin graduated from Ohio State University and then served 20 years in the Navy reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander serving as a ship navigator on a helicopter carrier and spent many years working in communications. After the military he worked 10 years as a branch manager at Central Ohio Federal and spent his final 7 years of work actively farming. Late in his life he was active in the Gideons and enjoyed doing bible study at Orient State Prison. He was an active member of Dublin Baptist Church. He suffered a major stroke in 2018 and spent the last year of his life in nursing care at The Grand. While there he grew to love the staff and therapists who worked with him. He will be known for his always being appreciative of what was done for him, his determination, and his love of telling stories of his life. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Anita (James) Miller; grandchildren, William (Penny) Wyner, Susan Thrower, Cheryl (Balajied) Khyllep, Renee (Hiram) Sipes and Dane D'Alessandro; greatgrandchildren, Tyler (Cammie) Sipes, Austin and Jenna Wyner, Isabet and Indarisha Khyllep. Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Dublin Baptist Church, 7195 Coffman Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017, where family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until time of service. Interment at York Center Cemetery, York Center, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to: Dublin Baptist Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020