|
|
Malone, W. Michael
1927 - 2019
William Michael "Mike" Malone, age 92, passed away early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing in Groveport. He was born Thursday, January 13, 1927, in Zanesville, the son of Nicholas Joseph Malone and Genevieve Burkhard Malone. He married Mary Kathleen "Skip" Geyer on Saturday, October 10, 1953, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Columbus. Over the course of his life, Mike was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church (Zanesville), St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church (Columbus), Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church (Marble Cliff), St. Francis de Sales Parish (Newark), and St. Mary Catholic Church (Groveport). Mike was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School and Meredith Business College. A veteran of WWII, Mike served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army 633rd Medical Clearance Company until he was honorably discharged in December 1946. Just after the war, he worked for Ohio Power in Newark and then moved to Columbus where he worked 25 years for Suburban Motor Freight, Inc. After that, Mike worked for Dorrian Real Estate, Rite Rug, and the United States Post Office. He was a past member of the Columbus Maennerchor, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Shamrock Club of Columbus. Mike is survived by his wife, Skip; and brother, Joe; six children, Molly (Max) Rouse, Peggy (Jim) Bennett, Sara Malone, William Michael "Mickey" (Melissa) Malone, Betsy (Mic) Cooper, and Carl (Kelley) Malone; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Colleen Jane "Kitty" Lappie and her husband John Lappie, and by five sisters and two brothers Clara Synan, Rita Wagner, Jean Quinn, Mary McCarty, Alma Miller, Jim Malone, and Pat Malone. Friends may call 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., where he will be laid to rest with Fr. David E. Gwinner Celebrant. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolence and additional details. Donations can be made in Mike's honor to Brookdale Hospice Columbus and to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019