W. Phillip Wright
1936 - 2020
Wright, W. Phillip
1936 - 2020
W. Phillip Wright, age 84, of Bexley, passed away at home September 29, 2020. Owner of Village Cabinet Company. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1954. Was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by son, David Wright; parents, Winfield and Nellie Wright; sister, Betty Jeanne Vorwerk; Survived by wife, Elaine (Daubitz) Wright of 66 years of marriage; sons Michael Wright and Stephen (Lisa) Wright, and nephew who was raised with the Wright family, Gary (Elaine) Vorwerk; grandchildren, Megan (James) Lyons; 2 great-grandchildren, James and Ainslee; other nieces, nephews and family members. Phil was a lover and caretaker of all animals and preceded in death by his beloved dog, Bo. Family will receive friends, Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning at 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio with Pastor Stan Kirtlan officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for the care and support provided to Phil and his family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to The Humane Society or Heartland Hospice. To sign and view Phil's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
