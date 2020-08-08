Mills, W. Raymond "Ray"

W. Raymond "Ray" Mills passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the 2nd of 3 children to Weaver and Jimmie Mills. A WWII Army veteran, Ray used the GI bill to get degrees from UNC Chapel Hill, The Ohio State University, and the University of Michigan eventually earning a PhD is Sociology with a focus on City Planning. While at OSU, Ray met his future wife Lois Ann Botsford. They married within a year of meeting. During his time in Michigan, Ray and Lois started their family with 3 daughters born in Ann Arbor. Ray received his PhD in 1958 and worked for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. He accepted a position as professor at OSU in the Department of City and Regional Planning in 1964. Ray and Lois loved to travel with their girls, camping, sightseeing and visiting relatives. Ray had a 23-year career at OSU, finishing in 1987. Ray enjoyed retirement, designing and building a house addition and learning as much as he could with Lois at many Road Scholar programs. Their love of travel allowed them to maintain a presence in all of their daughter's lives and witness the birth of their 5 grandchildren. He was concerned about the US trade deficit and developed a presence in the Columbus Dispatch Opinion page as "Reformer Ray". Ray and Lois moved to Friendship Village of Dublin in 2012. He is survived by his wife Lois, daughters Susan Mills Tucker, Melinda (Steve) Rosenberg, and Barbara (Mike) Mills. Survivors also include grandchildren Harper (Britton), Harmony (Brandon), Harrison (Brooke), Amelia, Rachael and great-grandchildren Layne, Livi, and Kai. Ray was a man of great conviction. Humble and optimistic, opinionated and tenacious. He lived his long life with incredible enthusiasm. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parks Foundation or the Joe Biden campaign. An online memorial service is being planned. To participate or share memories, stories or condolences contact susanmillstucker@gmail.com



