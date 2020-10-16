Ross, W. Roger
1949 - 2020
W. ROGER ROSS, our dear friend, Roger, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Throughout his 71 years, he was a man of great strength and kindness. Roger had numerous fine virtues. He was a true gentleman and did his best in every sphere of his life, always succeeding in making life better for others. He was a wonderful family man and gave his friendship easily. He was a loyal friend to the end. The firstborn child of W. Gordon and H. Polly Ross, he was born W. Roger Ross in Maysville, KY, on May 29, 1949. After high school, he attended Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio earning a bachelor's degree in economics. He worked for many years as a project manager for Lincoln Construction, a highly skilled professional building Kohl's Stores and other large scale projects. Roger was well liked and respected by both the owners he worked for and the workmen on the jobs. He had many friends who are greatly saddened by his untimely death. The world is a better place because Roger lived in it and he will be sorely missed. Roger was a lifelong athlete. He was a gifted football player whose promising career at Marietta College was cut short due to a severe knee injury. Throughout the rest of his life, he strove to maintain optimal physical shape as a weightlifter and bicyclist. He competed in events at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic. Roger participated in Pelotonia, riding the 100 mile course at 70 years old, as part of his personal mission to fight cancer. He had a large group of friends who gathered weekly for long bicycle rides throughout Ohio. His companionship during these rides was highly valued by all. Roger loved travelling the world, his favorite destination being the family condo in Costa Rica. He took fantastic photographs of places he went and proudly displayed them for friends and family to see throughout his home. There was always a great story to coincide with those photos, narrated to make you feel like you were actually there. He is preceded in death by his father, W. Gordon Ross and wife of nearly 35 years, Susan (Meyer) Ross. He is survived by his loving son, W. Patrick Ross, daughter-in-law, Nicole Ross and granddaughter, Isabella Ross and grandson, W. Owen Ross. He is also survived by his mother, H. Polly Ross; sister, Kristi (Tim) McFarlan; brother, Keith (Elaine) Ross; sister-in-law Cynthia Konzen; close companion, Martha Post; and numerous other relatives. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions are made to Pelotonia in Roger's name, or to a charity of your choice
. A Celebration of Life will be held in two stages at his home, 1200 Shady Hill Dr. in Columbus on Sunday, October 25, 2020. A walk through for people to honor him is scheduled from 10 .m., until noon; and another starting at 1 p.m., that will go into the evening hours for close friends and family. Masks are required. Please RSVP at ratposs1@gmail.com. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
.