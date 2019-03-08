|
Estep Jr., Wade
Wade Louis Estep, Jr., age 71, was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Margaret and Wade Louis Estep, Sr. on April 17, 1947 and passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents, nephew Wade Lytle, brother-in-law Robert Boone and is survived by his loving wife, Sandy (Boone) whom he married on August 30, 1986. Wade graduated from Tiffin Columbian High School in 1965 and Miami University, Oxford, Ohio in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts degree where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. Wade was a Certified Public Accountant with many clients and a Fellow of The Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the elected Fiscal Officer for over 30 years of Blendon Township, Westerville. A faithful servant of Christ, Wade attended Grace Polaris Church for many years performing numerous volunteer duties, is currently a member of Genoa Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship and studying of The Word in bible study groups. Wade also enjoyed his volunteer work with the Crusaders Football program. He loved hunting, fishing, skiing, and biking where he logged many miles in preparation of and participation in the annual Pelotonia ride. He enjoyed all sports whether as a participant or spectator. Other survivors include son, Richard Estep; brother, Ernest R. Estep, MD (Bonnie); sisters, Bernice Lytle (Bill) and Barbara Hiser (Don); brother-in-law, Steven Boone (Marti); nieces, Ruth (Lytle) Arno, Heather (Hiser) Nevitt, Kelly Boone, and Jamie Boone; nephews, Will Lytle and Julian Boone; great nieces, Maggie and Hope Arno; great nephews, Harrison Nevitt, Charlie Arno, Henry Bradshaw, and Bruce Bradshaw; and mother-in-law, Bonnie Boone. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16 th at Genoa Baptist Church, 7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville, Ohio with Pastors Tim Waggoner and Frank Carl officiating. Family will receive friends from 2-3 pm. Military and celebration of life service will begin at 3 pm. The family wishes to thank all of the physicians and care givers at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. In lieu of flowers, please support Wades passion as he rode with the goal of ending cancer once and for all and donate to Pelotonia.org/westep.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019