Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wade Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wade Roberts


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wade Roberts Obituary
Roberts, Wade
1972 - 2020
Wade Roberts, 47, of Galloway, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born April 2, 1972 in Columbus, son of Wade and Theresa Lynn Bentley Roberts Jr. Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Lucille Bentley. He is survived by his wife the love of his life, Lisa Lassel Roberts; daughters, Brittany Smith and Taylor (Andrew) Halstead; son, Kyler Collins; aunts, Rachelle Warner, Carolyn Bentley and Belinda Bentley; grandchildren, Roman and Elijah Halstead and Jay and Benjamin Murphy. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:00-6:30 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City, with the funeral service beginning at 6:30 PM. Wade enjoyed country music, concerts, fishing, bonfires, all things country, but most importantly he loved his family and being a Paw Paw to his grandsons. Wade will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to have known him. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -