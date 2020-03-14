|
|
Roberts, Wade
1972 - 2020
Wade Roberts, 47, of Galloway, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born April 2, 1972 in Columbus, son of Wade and Theresa Lynn Bentley Roberts Jr. Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Lucille Bentley. He is survived by his wife the love of his life, Lisa Lassel Roberts; daughters, Brittany Smith and Taylor (Andrew) Halstead; son, Kyler Collins; aunts, Rachelle Warner, Carolyn Bentley and Belinda Bentley; grandchildren, Roman and Elijah Halstead and Jay and Benjamin Murphy. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:00-6:30 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City, with the funeral service beginning at 6:30 PM. Wade enjoyed country music, concerts, fishing, bonfires, all things country, but most importantly he loved his family and being a Paw Paw to his grandsons. Wade will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to have known him. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2020