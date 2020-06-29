Bryant, Waki

Waki Malik Bryant died tragically at 18 years of age on June 16, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Waki was born on August 31, 2001, in Columbus. He attended Columbus City Schools, Christo Rey, Valley Forge Military Academy, and graduated from Focus Learning Academy. Waki had many gifts and dreams of making a difference in this world. Sadly, just as he was beginning his adult life, everything was taken from him through senseless gun violence. Waki's family and many friends are now without his light and love. Everyone who loved Waki is heartbroken, and Columbus lost a young person with great potential. Waki had a huge, beautiful smile that he liked to share. Early in his life, Waki showed a talent for dance and performed the lead in Momentum's tribute to our city's bicentennial. His happiest days were spent during summers as a camper and counselor at Falcon Camp. There he took full advantage of the freedom to be a kid, safely. Waki is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Ardis Peebles, and grandfather John Earl Peebles. Waki is survived by his mother, Arnita Peebles; father, Wakiely Bryant; cousin and primary guardian, Nikia Peebles; honorary grandfather, Vonnie Hairston: brothers, Anthony Pebbles, Raill Peebles; sisters, Chanel Smith, Tizianna Smith, Mychale Taylor, Ardis Johanna Peebles, Malika Bryant, Shalika Bryant; friends and mentors, Monica and Doug. Waki will be buried in a private ceremony on July 2, 2020. Instead of flowers, please join us in creating a legacy in his honor by donating to The Waki Bryant Fund for summer camp scholarships at The Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43205.



