1/
Waldemar Bergen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waldemar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bergen, Waldemar
Waldemar Bergen, MD, August 27, 1922 – August 20, 2020. Waldemar Bergen, 97, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2020. Born in Marijampole, Lithuania, he completed medical school in Frankfurt, Germany before immigrating to the United States. He joined the Columbus Medical Center (now known as Columbus Arthritis Center) in 1958 after completing two years of active service as a doctor at the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia during the Korean War. He served as a president of the Columbus Medical Research Foundation which was founded in 1957. He was also a Board member of the Arthritis Foundation of Central Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Felicija, sister Halina, brother Henry, and wife, Elena (Kuprevicius) of 50 years. Survived by son, Michael (Leslie); and daughter, Edina (Fitzpatrick); grandchildren, Michelle, Amy, Joe (Isabel), Andrea (Patrick), Nick, and Sean; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Josie, and Annie. A private interment will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation of Central Ohio. https://www.arthritis.org/. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Gulf Gate Chapel, Sarasota, FL 34231.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved