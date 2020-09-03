Bergen, Waldemar
Waldemar Bergen, MD, August 27, 1922 – August 20, 2020. Waldemar Bergen, 97, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2020. Born in Marijampole, Lithuania, he completed medical school in Frankfurt, Germany before immigrating to the United States. He joined the Columbus Medical Center (now known as Columbus Arthritis Center) in 1958 after completing two years of active service as a doctor at the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia during the Korean War. He served as a president of the Columbus Medical Research Foundation which was founded in 1957. He was also a Board member of the Arthritis Foundation
of Central Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Felicija, sister Halina, brother Henry, and wife, Elena (Kuprevicius) of 50 years. Survived by son, Michael (Leslie); and daughter, Edina (Fitzpatrick); grandchildren, Michelle, Amy, Joe (Isabel), Andrea (Patrick), Nick, and Sean; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Josie, and Annie. A private interment will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
of Central Ohio. https://www.arthritis.org/
. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Gulf Gate Chapel, Sarasota, FL 34231.