Shamsid-Deen, Wali Shaheed

Wali Shaheed Shamsid-Deen, born Arthur Gene Smith, 70, transitioned home to be with the Lord, July 15, 2020, in Ohio State University Hospital. Born December 14, 1949, in Goodwater, Alabama, to parents James F and Teresa Smith. He was employed by Clark State College for 25 plus years as Computer Technician, he attended Springfield South High School and was a great and faithful servant in Ohio. Clark State has honored him with a Foundation in his name, date TBD. Service will be held Friday July 24, 2020 at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11am-12noon followed by a private service DUE TO COVID-19 Restrictions. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store