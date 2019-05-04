|
|
Donald "Dick" Richard, Wallace
1935 - 2019
Donald "Dick" Richard Wallace, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born to the late Donald Davis and Margaret June (nee Hildebrand) Wallace. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Wallace (nee Weakley), and brother, James William Wallace. Dick is survived by his children, Donald "Rick" Richard (Michelle J.), Julie Ann (Michael, Deceased) Allabach; grandchildren, Joseph Hellmann, James Wallace, Jacob Wallace, Nicole Allabach, and Ashley Allabach. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 am on Friday, May 10, 2019. Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the Dick Wallace Memorial Fund at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1450 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019