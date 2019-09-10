Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Walls Dorian Jr.


2000 - 2019
Dorian, Walls Jr.
2000 - 2019
Dorian O'dell Walls Jr., age 19. Sunrise July 26, 2000 and Sunset September 4, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WALLS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
