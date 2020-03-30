Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Wally Carpenter


1930 - 2020
Wally Carpenter Obituary
Carpenter, Wally
1930 - 2020
Wally F. Carpenter, age 89, of Columbus, passed away March 29, 2020. Retired military career with U.S. Navy. Was longtime and active member of Walnut Hill United Methodist Church. Wally was a school bus driver with Hamilton Township Schools for many years. Preceded in death by wife Mary Carpenter, parents French and Nellie Carpenter, brothers Harold and Lindsay Carpenter, sister Jean Jankowski. Survived by daughter, Diane (Robert) Sokol; son, Eric Lynch; granddaughter, McKenna Sokol; grandson, Zachary Scharf; brothers, Clifford Paul Carpenter and Lowell "Thomas" Carpenter; sisters, Zella White and Freeda Case; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Due to the current health restrictions a private family funeral service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Thomas Knauff officiating. Burial with military honors to follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. To sign online guest book and leave the family a message please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
