Ramey, Walter A.
1930 - 2019
Walter Allen Ramey, age 89, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Wesley Glen Nursing Home. Former partner of Niple Ramey Construction Company. Retired from E.M.H. & T. Veteran U.S. Army. Preceded in death by wife Kathryn Fogle Ramey, brother James Ramey, sister Jeanne. Survived by wife, Pearl (Gould) McEowen; daughter, Barbara (Edwin Robert) Bellman; grandchildren, Karen (Robert) Lowe and Edwin Thomas (Kim) Bellman; great-grandsons, Ryan Robert Lowe and Edwin Sean Bellman. Friends may call Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11a.m.-1p.m., RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 515 High St., Worthington, where service will follow at 1p.m. Interment Union Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019