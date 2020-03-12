The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Walter Augenstein


1951 - 2020
Walter Augenstein Obituary
Augenstein, Walter
Walter O. Augenstein, Jr., March 9, 2020 at the residence. Born December 18, 1951. Columbus, Ohio. B.S. & M.S. in Engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Darlene Augenstein. Survived by sister, Jan (Elaine). Member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Master of Pleasant Valley Lodge #531, F&AM, Pleasantville, Ohio and a Member of Arts & Sciences Lodge 792, F&AM, Hilliard, Ohio. He was a member of the York Rite and the Valley of Cols. Scottish Rite. A Masonic Memorial will be postponed until a future date due to the current health emergency. Member of The American Mathematical Society and The Mathematical Association of America. No Calling Hours. Private Graveside Services. Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made in his memory to Mental Health America of Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
