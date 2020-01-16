|
Bartmess, Walter
1936 - 2020
Walter Roy Bartmess, 83, of New Albany and Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2020 in Memory Care in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Walter was born on August 16, 1936 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Walter C. Bartmess and Thelma (Lauer) Bartmess. He grew up in Marietta where he met his late wife, Mary (Duer) Bartmess in high school. Walter went into the Air Force after graduating high school. He served for 4 years, came home, married Mary and they soon after moved to the Columbus area where Walt went to Ohio Barber College. He was a licensed barber and built houses in the area. He later landed a job at Big Drum Inc. which was eventually acquired by Nestle. There, he worked as a machinist until he retired. Walt enjoyed tinkering with cars, adding something to his house, working in his workshop, inventing things and woodworking. Walter is survived by his children, Brent (JoAnn) Bartmess and Beth (John) Padgett; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Bartmess; and nephews, Michael and David Bartmess. He was preceded in death by his late wife Mary (Duer) Bartmess, brother Larry Richard Bartmess, sister Joyce (Bartmess) (Needham) Moon. Walter loved animals, had many pets, grand-dogs and cats and loved going to the Columbus Zoo where he was a donor. Walter's family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020