Bernacki, Walter
1941 - 2019
Walter S. Bernacki was born in Natrona Heights, PA on March 29, 1941 to the late Walter and Julia Bernacki. He passed on December 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A 1959 graduate of Har-Brack High School in Tarentum, Pa. He was a Varsity standout in both Basketball and Baseball. In 1963 he received his degree in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University. He went on to graduate school at Villanova University. Upon his graduation from college he began his career with Columbia Gas in Pittsburgh. It was during these years that he met his loving wife Marion Lang at the Italian Club. They were married on May 8,1965. In 1973 he was transferred to Columbus, Ohio and spent 36 years with Columbia Gas. After retiring for the first time, he was hired only two weeks later as a consultant for Interstate Gas Supply (IGS) where he worked for another 15 years, ultimately retiring at the age of 72. He had a very successful career and developed many meaningful friendships with colleagues. He considered his honest reputation paramount amongst the gas producers for which he worked. His enthusiasm for sports led him to coach many of his two sons sports teams to multiple championships. He also loved spectator sports and was a sports stat fanatic. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren participate in multiple sporting events at Columbus Academy and Granville Schools. He never missed a game. His grandchildren were the ultimate pride and joy of his life. His devotion to his family was an example for others. He often attended mass daily and believed with God's help, all things are possible. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Walt held high standards for excellence in himself and instilled this in his children. He stressed the importance of being a well rounded individual. His motto "Never, Never Give up", and "If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right" will not be forgotten by his loved ones. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched. We love you Dad, we miss you, and most of all, we thank you for making us the people we are today. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marion Lang Bernacki; beloved father of Dr. Walter L. Bernacki (Polly), Dr. Brad L. Bernacki (Kimberly); grandchildren, Haley Jo, Lauren Alexandra, Benjamin Lewis, Alexis Victoria, and Walter Leonardo; sister, Rhonda Bernacki of Brackenridge, Pa.; brothers-in-law, Allen Lang and the late Gary Lang. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, December 20 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am Saturday, December 20, St. Paul the Apostle Church, 313 North State Street, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate and the Humane Society of Columbus, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019