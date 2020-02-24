|
|
Betley, Walter
1921 - 2020
Colonel (ret.) Walter P. Betley, U.S. Army, passed away February 21, 2020, at the age of 98, having lived a full and fruitful life. He was born August 21, 1921 in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, MA, to the late lgnacy and Katarzyna (Kiszolech) Betley, Polish immigrants. Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy (Natcher), a brother Frederich, and three sisters Josephine, Janina Wojtkun, and Loretta Arsenalt. He is survived by his sister, Genevieve Ziemian; his son, Walter (Joanie) Jr.; and two daughters, Cathy Betley, and Peggy (Dave) Johnson; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Walter spent 28 year of his life serving his country as a decorated engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War 11, Korea, and Vietnam. During this time, he earned two bronze stars. In the words of his granddaughter, "he was truly one of the good guys." He believed his life had been blessed. Walter was dedicated to the importance of education. After retiring from the Army, Walter went on to teach vocational skills for 20 years at the Eastland Career Center. Pursuing his woodworking passion, he also helped found the Woodworkers of Central Ohio and the Central Ohio Woodturners. In his last few years, Walter wrote and self-published his autobiography, From Cold Water Flat to Colonel. Walter was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Calling hours will be at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio, Friday, February 28, 1-3 and 5-7 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Road, Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, February 29 at 10 am. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio, 43212. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020