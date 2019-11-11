|
|
Branson, Walter
1934 - 2019
Walter Branson, age 85, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after a long battle with kidney disease. Walter was a talented stone mason and was highly sought after for both his tremendous skill and work ethic. Throughout his life he taught many men this trade who now carry on his legacy. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Clements; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his many sisters, brothers and their spouses as well as numerous nieces and nephews of which he has many precious memories. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Clarice Branson, his son Walter Branson, and 7 of his siblings. Family will receive friends, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at GRAUMLCH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Funeral service Friday, November 15, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Interment to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery in Vinton County. To sign and view Walter's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019