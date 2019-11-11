Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Branson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Branson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Branson Obituary
Branson, Walter
1934 - 2019
Walter Branson, age 85, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after a long battle with kidney disease. Walter was a talented stone mason and was highly sought after for both his tremendous skill and work ethic. Throughout his life he taught many men this trade who now carry on his legacy. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Clements; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his many sisters, brothers and their spouses as well as numerous nieces and nephews of which he has many precious memories. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Clarice Branson, his son Walter Branson, and 7 of his siblings. Family will receive friends, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at GRAUMLCH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Funeral service Friday, November 15, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Interment to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery in Vinton County. To sign and view Walter's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -