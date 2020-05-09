Walter Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brooks, Walter
Walter Gene Brooks, age 76, passed away March 25, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To read Walter's extended obituary and send condolences to the Brooks family, please visit his online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved