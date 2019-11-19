Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer NE Chapel
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer NE Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine and Gabriel Church
Burial
Following Services
Eastlawn Cemetery
Walter Carruthers Obituary
Carruthers, Walter
1941 - 2019
Walter Carruthers, born May 3, 1941 in Atoka, Tenn. and passed November 14, 2019. Walter was a COTA retiree, husband of Linda and father of 5 children. Visitation will be November 22, from 5-7pm with a service to follow at Newcomer NE Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be November 23, at 10am at St. Augustine and Gabriel Church with burial to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
