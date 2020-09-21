1/1
Walter Davis, age 87, passed away September 11, 2020. Walt served his country honorably as a Marine Sargent in both the Korean and Vietnam war. He was awarded the Purple Heart in each war. Even though he was a 100% disabled veteran who fought ongoing pain and mental anguish, he still found the strength to support his fellow Vietnam vets by establishing the Walter Davis Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Zanesville, OH. He was also awarded the Ohio Disabled Veteran of the Year in 2004. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter Leon Davis and Stella Shepherd, his devoted wife of 65 years, Barbara and three children Carol Ann, Walter Jr., and John Davis. He is survived by son, Scott (Kathy); brother, John (Sandy); sisters, Thelma Burns and Barbara Sparks; grandchildren, Tawny Williamson (Brett), Tiffany, Darcie, John, Jesse (Alisha) and Josh (Teresa); and several great-grandchildren. Funeral service for family will be October 10 at 12pm at Mifflin Cemetery, 218 Agler Road, Gahanna, Oh.

