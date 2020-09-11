Dubenion, Walter
1925 - 2020
Walter Dubenion, age 95, passed away September 5, 2020. Survived by his wife, Laverne Dubenion; and other loving family. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines.To express condolences to his family, visit Walter's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com