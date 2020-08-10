Ford Jr., Walter1965 - 2020Walter Ford, Jr., age 55, passed away August 3, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 6-8PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and 1-2PM on Friday, August 14, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Walter together at a distance. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Walter's memorial celebration wall at