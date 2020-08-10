1/
Walter Ford Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ford Jr., Walter
1965 - 2020
Walter Ford, Jr., age 55, passed away August 3, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 6-8PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and 1-2PM on Friday, August 14, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Walter together at a distance. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Walter's memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved