Walter "Pete" Harubin Jr.
Harubin Jr., Walter "Pete"
Walter "Pete" Harubin Jr. age 68, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Moore, parents Walter and Elizabeth. Survived by loving wife, Janet Hritz Harubin; son, Chris Harubin; and daughter, Kelly Horn; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Robert "Bob" (Johnny) Harubin and Barry Harubin; nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday from 10-11am at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High St. Guests are asked to Social Distance and wear a mask. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30am at St. Ladislas Church also on Tuesday. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Fr. Vince Nguyen, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ladislas Church or a charity of choice. Please visit www.maederquinttiberi.com to sign the online guest book.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Ladislas Church
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
