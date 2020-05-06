Walter Haycook
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haycook Jr., Walter
1967 - 2020
Walter F. Haycook Jr., 53, passed away May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by father Walter F. Haycook Sr., twin sister Wendy S. (Haycook) Howland, granddaughter Dagmar Kitchen. Wally is survived by mothers, Jacqueline Y. Haycook and Rebecca (Daniel) Collier; sisters, Tracy L. Traugh, Sherri (Darryl) Ward, and Suzie Haycook; brothers, William (Jonda) Haycook and Michael Collier; children, Josh (Jamie) Kitchen, Eva (Josh) Fisher, and Elainey Stainer; grandchildren, Ian, Mayia, Aerianna, and Delilah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He loved his family and enjoyed being at home where he was always the life of the party. Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel. www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved