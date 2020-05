Haycook Jr., Walter1967 - 2020Walter F. Haycook Jr., 53, passed away May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by father Walter F. Haycook Sr., twin sister Wendy S. (Haycook) Howland, granddaughter Dagmar Kitchen. Wally is survived by mothers, Jacqueline Y. Haycook and Rebecca (Daniel) Collier; sisters, Tracy L. Traugh, Sherri (Darryl) Ward, and Suzie Haycook; brothers, William (Jonda) Haycook and Michael Collier; children, Josh (Jamie) Kitchen, Eva (Josh) Fisher, and Elainey Stainer; grandchildren, Ian, Mayia, Aerianna, and Delilah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He loved his family and enjoyed being at home where he was always the life of the party. Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel. www.NewcomerColumbus.com