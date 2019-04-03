Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Krineski, Walter
1943 - 2019
Walter W. "Butch" Krineski Jr., age 76 March 31, 2019 at St. Anns Hospital. Born in Erie, Pa., January 10, 1943. Graduate of St. Leo grade school and a 1960 Graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Butch also attended the Ohio State University. At the age of 15 Butch was selected to be one of the bat boys for the Columbus Jets baseball team, one of his fondest memories was meeting Ted Kluszewski and receiving an autographed baseball. He enjoyed golf, fishing, skiing and being with his friends. Butch had an outgoing personality and overcame many odds. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ethel; step-father Al Gould; brother Joseph; sister Judy Bush; brother-in-law Larry Schumick. Survived by sister Marilyn Schumick; brother-in-law Harvey Bush; nieces and nephews Lori Hamilton, Tony Schumick, Barbara McCauley, Ted Bush and great nieces and great nephews Morgan, Austin, Alli, Jack, Katie, Abby, Andy, Megan, Joe, Jake and Makenzie. Friends received Sunday from 2 to 5 PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Monday at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 7179 Avery Road Dublin 43017, where friends are asked to meet. Msgr. Joseph Hendricks Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
